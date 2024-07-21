Walking into Kabwata Market, I was struck by an unusual silence, broken only by the distant hum of generators. Usually, the market greets you with the clanging of welders at work, the whirring of blow dryers in salons, the beats from nearby bars, and the inviting aroma of popcorn. But today, the atmosphere was markedly different, a stark reminder of how Zesco’s power cuts have forced people to adapt. The market’s stillness told a story of disruption. Traders lounged by their shop entrances, chatting with neighbours or idly scrolling through their phones, all waiting for the electricity to return so they could resume their work. For the fortunate few with generators, business continued as usual. Curious, I spoke with several...



