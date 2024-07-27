PERFORMING in foreign countries alone doesn’t make you an international artiste. I’ve taken my music to stages across the globe, yet the audiences were mostly Zambians, so I never donned the ‘international artiste’ title, remarked singer Chansa Chisenga, alias CQ. If you have been following social media trends lately, you probably saw the heated debate sparked by CQ’s comments. Over the past few days, he has been at the centre of a social media storm, facing intense criticism and fiery reactions. For those scratching their heads over the ‘international artiste’ issue, CQ’s statement led critics to accuse him of jealousy and hating on young artistes. Some even brought Yo Maps into the picture, since he claims to be an international...



