REAL men will buy a plot and start building rather than investing in prostitutes’ skirts, says Matero Local Court Two Magistrate Harriet Mulenga. Magistrate Mulenga has also expressed disappointment over parents who defend and encourage their children to sleep with married men. This is in a case where Gerald Muleya’s side chick, Mary Chazanga, dragged his wife, Feyre, to court for defamation of character. Chazanga told the court that Feyre, who is also her neighbour, frequently insulted her due to her involvement with Gerald. Chazanga wanted Feyre to stop calling her a whore, saying she was not such a person. “Yes, I know Muleya; she is my neighbour in Lilanda, and her house is in front of ours. She has...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.