PR Girl Media has postponed their highly anticipated ninth edition of Lusaka July. Originally scheduled for September 1, 2024, the event is now set for September 29. “This is to inform you that we have made the decision to postpone the 9th edition of the Lusaka July from 1st September 2024 to Sunday 29th September 2024. We sincerely regret any inconvenience that this postponement may cause to our invited guests, ticket holders and event stakeholders. Kindly be assured that all plans for the event remain in place and that further details of the event will continue to be shared on PR Girl Media social platforms. We appreciate the understanding and unwavering support of fans, corporate sponsors and aspiring attendants of...



