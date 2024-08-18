Former Law Association of Zambia vice president Ngosa Mulenga Simachela says her experience running for the LAZ top position taught her the importance of surrounding herself with supportive individuals. Reflecting on the post-election period, she notes that some of the comments she encountered were quite harsh and personal. Although this could have been discouraging, she says she was fortunate to work with people who helped filter through the negativity, advising her to focus on the bigger picture. Simachela, who also previously served LAZ as Committee Member and Treasurer, shares that three weeks of campaigning against Lungisani Zulu felt like three years because of how intense it was. Featuring on Linda Kasonde’s podcast, Simachela shares her journey serving in the leadership...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.