South African Amapiano star Daliwonga Matiwane, the voice behind the smash hit ‘Abo Mvelo,’ is blown away by the electric reception he’s received during his third visit to Zambia. Each time he returns, the crowds get bigger and the energy more intense. But what really stuns him, though, is how fans sing along to every lyric; insults and all, despite the language barrier. He says this passion from fans has cemented Zambia as one of his top two favourite places to perform in Africa. Daliwonga has made a significant impact on the Amapiano scene with hits like “Izolo,” “Banyana,” “Kunkra,” “Gangnam Style,” “Seduce Me,” and many more. His smooth vocals and unique style have earned him a following not only...



