August was a very special month for artiste Angela Nyirenda. Yesterday, we told you all about her electric concert at which she celebrated 20 years in music and today, you’ll get to learn how she celebrated her 47th birthday by giving some gifts to 32 newborn babies at Lusaka’s Chipata Level 1 Hospital. It was still a sunny Saturday morning when we arrived at the hospital. Two security guards, one male and one female, welcomed us and showed us a parking slot they had reserved for Angela. I had the privilege of riding with the King and Queen of Makewane music, Angela and her husband Moses Sakala, experiencing what it’s like to be famous. I was enjoying it all, but...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.