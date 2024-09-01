In many African cultures, there’s a surprising tradition which discourages mothers and families from mourning still born babies anchored on a belief that they aren’t considered fully human. Janice Matwi, who is Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Country Head, faced this challenging reality in 2018. Despite the insurmountable heartache, Matwi was barred from grieving, something she found to be bizarre. Because, she had carried this baby for nine months; feeling every kick and whispering sweet words to her daughter, being told not to mourn did not sit right with her. Throughout this difficult period, she was deeply grateful for her husband’s support. Featuring on Linda Kasonde’s Women, Resilience and the Will to Lead Podcast, Matwi explains that in times...



