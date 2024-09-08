MANY of us have seen Salma Sky’s bold new look on social media – a shaved head. But this wasn’t just a simple hairstyle change to try out a new look after growing tired of her long, beautiful hair, because she indeed had gorgeous natural curls. No, it was an act of deep love and solidarity for her daughter, who has a skin condition affecting her hair follicles. When a doctor recommended shaving her daughter’s hair for a more accurate diagnosis, Salma faced a moment no mother wants: seeing her child vulnerable. She couldn’t bear the thought of her daughter feeling alone in such a vulnerable moment. So, without hesitation, she decided to shave her own head too. This is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.