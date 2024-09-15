MEDIA Network on Child Rights and Development (MNCRD) Executive Director Henry Kabwe says government must take interest in revelations that during the cold season, casket makers notice a peak in demand for small caskets for babies. Recently, some casket makers stationed at the University Teaching Hospital mortuary said they usually struggle to meet the demand for children’s caskets in June and July. “When it comes to the cold season, there is a rapid business of selling small caskets for babies, normally in June and July. During the cold season, babies mostly die. So, we are having a challenge again to manufacture small coffins and caskets to meet the demands of our clients. That’s the challenge we are facing. As you...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.