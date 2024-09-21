A decade after Amarula shook the airwaves, Roberto is back with a new chapter, his Born to Win album. In a nod to the song’s 10-year milestone, he’s releasing the album in the same month Amarula was debuted. It’s both a celebration of the journey Amarula set off, and a reminder that he is still “born to win”, sharing that the album is inspired by real-life issues and the title track is his memoir. Roberto describes the album as a personal project, but he also chose to be creative by blending it with fictional songs, personal experiences, and scenarios from other people’s lives and lifestyles. He also branches away from love songs and proudly admits he’s a fan of his...



