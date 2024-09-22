I’ve been at this bakery for a while now, and there was a long queue because many people want bread, it doesn’t even make it to the shelves nowadays, a few lucky people get it the moment it’s out of the oven, laments a Garden Compound resident. A recent check by Diggers Life at several bakeries revealed that bread prices had increased, as businesses grapple to survive the energy crisis. Some bakeries have closed because they can’t keep up with production with the new “view once” load shedding schedule – Lusaka has actually been experiencing a bread shortage. In an interview with Diggers Life, some Garden and Kalikiliki residents laments that baked goods were now hard to find. 24-year-old Mwenya...



