A fortnight ago the Kwacha Music Awards nominees were announced and Roberto couldn’t hide his disappointment that his hit song “Poverty,” which he believes is a strong contender, didn’t make it into the “Song of the Year” category. Even if it doesn’t win, he says he would have loved to see it nominated as the song has made a significant impact both in Zambia and beyond. Poverty, released in December last year, didn’t just make noise, it shook things up. Just days after its release Roberto made headlines as the first artiste to shut down the westbound lane of the Great East Road Flyover Bridge. He celebrated over a decade of creating timeless music while declaring his “allergy” to poverty....



