All road lead to the Stanbic Music Festival today, or do they? Bringing a blend of international R&B icons and Zambia’s finest musical talents together, promises fans a memorable weekend of live performances. This year’s festival brings two giants of American R&B to the stage; Omarion and Musiq Soulchild supported by six local artistes. Oh, wait, that is now six minus one because critically-acclaimed Chef 187 has pulled out of the show due to some behind the scenes drama. Chef 187 shocked his fans at almost 10PM, Thursday when he posted a statement from his management team on his Facebook page, announcing the “difficult decision”. “It is with deep regret that we announce Chef 187’s withdrawal from this year’s Stanbic...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here