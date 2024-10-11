All road lead to the Stanbic Music Festival today, or do they? Bringing a blend of international R&B icons and Zambia’s finest musical talents together, promises fans a memorable weekend of live performances. This year’s festival brings two giants of American R&B to the stage; Omarion and Musiq Soulchild supported by six local artistes. Oh, wait, that is now six minus one because critically-acclaimed Chef 187 has pulled out of the show due to some behind the scenes drama. Chef 187 shocked his fans at almost 10PM, Thursday when he posted a statement from his management team on his Facebook page, announcing the “difficult decision”. “It is with deep regret that we announce Chef 187’s withdrawal from this year’s Stanbic...