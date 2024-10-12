Back in February, Artiste Roberto’s hit song “Poverty” was abruptly removed from YouTube, sending shockwaves through his fanbase due to copyright infringement claims. Fast forward to eight months later, the issue is still unresolved. Roberto says he recently submitted another appeal but YouTube gave him a 90-day waiting window. In an exclusive chat with Diggers Lite, Roberto says while his music video remains unavailable on YouTube, the song has found new life on both Spotify and AudioMac, allowing his fans to enjoy it once again. He also shares that while he patiently awaits a resolution to the situation, he’s pouring his creative energy into an exciting new album which he can’t wait to share with his fans. “We have appealed...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here