IN an interesting turn of events, a defamation case commenced by 77-year-old Lusaka landlord, Friday Kaluba, backfired after the Matero Local Court learnt that he had indeed slept with his tenant’s 41-year-old wife on multiple occasions. And Magistrate Lewis Mumba has advised the tenant to sue Kaluba for adultery, as there is sufficient evidence that he indeed had “susubeli” (sex) with his wife. The magistrate also wondered how, at 77 years old, Kaluba still finds it a challenge to live an honest life. This is a matter in which Kaluba, 77, sued his tenant, Luckson Mwanza, 44, for accusing him of sleeping with his wife and for refusing to pay rent for September. In his defence, Mwanza told Magistrate Mumba...



