While most fans were shocked when Kazadi Music announced that they had parted ways with Gen Z artiste Mordecaii Munjoma, he says he saw it coming from a distance. He says while there were no dramatic clashes, a lack of communication signalled some deeper issues. With his album release shrouded by uncertainty and his inquiries met with nothing but silence from the label, he says it became clear that time for change had come and he prepared for the inevitable. He recalls that when he released his song “Prayer”, the label barely lifted a finger to promote it and that was troubling. At this past weekend’s Kwacha Music Awards, Mordecaii took home the prestigious Best in Southern Province award. But...



