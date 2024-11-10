After waiting so long to see an elephant, finally spotting one nearly made me jump out of my skin, true story. In Livingstone, Zambia’s tourist capital, the intense heat is easier to handle than the mosquitoes, which are more annoying than any I have ever encountered elsewhere. My visit was an emotional rollercoaster; I experienced excitement, fear and even a hint of disappointment. I encountered unforgettable characters, each with stories as hot as the town itself. Just a week before the trip, my boss called with a surprise: “you’re heading to Livingstone to cover an event for the Higher Education Authority (HEA),” she said. Her last words echoed in my mind, “and don’t forget, we want to read a travelogue.”...



