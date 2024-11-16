MORE than K20,000 will be up for grabs as the search intensifies to crown Livingstone’s ultimate DJ. Set to take place the weekend after Christmas, the high-stakes competition will put an end to the long-running debate over who truly reigns as Livingstone’s top DJ. The champion will take home K10,000, with the runner-up pocketing K5,000. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-place finishers won’t leave empty-handed, each walking away with K2,500. To guarantee a fair competition, Philip Musela, the owner of Hustlers Pub and Grill, has invited judges from outside Livingstone, to come through by ensuring no room for bias. “We are hosting a DJ competition in December, preferably the weekend after Christmas. I am inviting judges from outside Livingstone to avoid...



