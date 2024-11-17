A 70-year-old woman of George Compound in Lusaka has dragged her tenant to court for failing to pay rent on time, verbal abuse whenever she reminds him about it, threatening to have sex with her in the mouth, and calling her a witch. Edith told the court that Sam, 28, of the same compound, owes her K800 for two months’ rent and when she asked him to move out he refused and became violent. In this matter, Edith sued Sam in the Matero Local Court to seek the court’s counselling in her defamation claim. Standing before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga, she stated that she had several tenants, but Sam was the only one who consistently failed to pay rent on time....



