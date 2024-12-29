These days, you can’t take a step without bumping into someone glued to their smartphone. Yet, Emmanuel Mwanza, the founder and managing director of E-mark, highlights a startling reality, a whopping 62 percent of Zambians still don’t have access to a smartphone, exposing a significant digital divide. Mwanza points out the harsh truth that this lack of access to smart devices is sidelining countless young entrepreneurs and innovative business ideas, as they are unable to tap into opportunities due to the absence of smartphones and internet connectivity. To bridge the gap, E-Mark recently launched an Innovation Hub at Agora Village in Lusaka, creating a game-changing space for young entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts. As a leading distributor of ICT products and...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here