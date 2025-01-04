T-Low has lashed out at Amigos Events ZM for failing to pay him and other artistes after using their images to promote an event in Ndola. Amigos Events ZM recently held a musical festival in Ndola at the Waterfront, called Kopala Shut Down, on December 28, 2024. The event featured Alexander Adelabu, alias Magixx, from Nigeria, alongside some local artistes. However, when it was time to pay up, T-Low says the promoter gave excuses and eventually stopped picking up calls. Frustrated with a lack of communication, the artiste took to Facebook with the message below. “I don’t usually do this, but I would rather speak for my fellow artistes since the promoter decided to stop responding to calls after using...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here