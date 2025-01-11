Gospel artiste Vusimuzi Fortune, popularly known as Vusi C 4tune, says 2025 is his year of revelation, while promising that fans will finally get to know the man behind the powerful songs they’ve been singing along to. While his music has already captured hearts, Vusi says many listeners are unaware that it’s him behind some hits. For Vusimuzi, last year was a year of restoration, reflection, and valuable lessons, a year of returning home and fully realising his past actions. In an interview with Diggers Lite, he revealed that he was working on four music videos – Shipa, Naisa Mukutotela, Mu Class Imo Ine, and Namusanga. “For me, this year is a year of announcement. So, a lot of people...



