MANY of our artistes right now are wearing multiple hats, from booking shows to negotiating payments, instead of focusing on perfecting their craft. In Zambia, it’s not uncommon to bypass a manager and strike a deal directly with the musician. Just a few days ago, one of our celebrated artistes lashed out at an event production company for failing to pay him and other artistes after using their images to promote an event. Weighing in on this trend, veteran talk show host Innocent Kalaluka, alias Smooth IK, expressed his concerns. He says he always feels bad giving out an artiste’s personal number when an opportunity arises instead of a manager’s contact. He adds that you will never be able to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here