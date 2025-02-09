At Lusaka’s most glamorous events, where celebrities turn heads and fashion statements are made, one name stands out, Tio’s Closet. The mastermind behind the brand, Tionge Tembo, has carved out her place in Zambia’s fashion scene, dressing A-list personalities and pushing boundaries with her bold, unapologetic designs. But Tio’s journey to the top wasn’t stitched together in a design school. Instead, she took an unconventional path, trading in her banking career and a degree in Public Administration for a world of fabrics, sketches, and couture dreams. What started as a simple closet sale in 2020 transformed into a full-fledged fashion empire, proving that talent, passion, and a little bit of risk-taking can rewrite one’s destiny. From styling music stars like...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here