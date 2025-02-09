I OVERHEARD him one night telling a girlfriend on phone that, ‘I told you that we should have booked the room already, but now the rains disturbed our programme’, wife has lamented to court. This is in a matter in which 29-year-old Frank Malisawa of Balastone has dragged his wife, Margaret Phiri, 22, to court for divorce, lamenting that they have not been intimate for a month as his wife refuses to be touched. However, Phiri has consented to the divorce, stating that her husband has girlfriends, which is why she refuses to sleep with him. In dissolving the marriage, Matero Local Court Magistrate Lewis Mumba scolded Malisawa, saying, “when you marry, stick to one partner not buhule (womanising)”. Earlier,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here