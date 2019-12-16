Zambia will keep sex education within religious norms – Mabumba

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 18 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Zambia will keep sex education within religious norms – MabumbaBy Diggers Reporter on 16 Dec 2019
Minister of General Education David Mabumba says government carefully analyses all content related to Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) before it is incorporated into the school curriculum to ensure that it is not at variance with Zambia’s cultural and religious beliefs.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Ministers Conference on Education, Science and Technology in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mabumba said although Zambia subscribed to International treaties and Conventions that promote CSE in schools, countries had national systems of choosing what kind of content was appropriate for its citizens.
This is according to a statement issued by Zambia’s First Secretary for Press in Ethiopia, Inutu Mupango Mwanza.
He said the major source of concern that had been topical even at the conference was deciding on what age is appropriate for the introduction of CSE as the target for this kind of education in Africa was mainly pupils in primary schools.
The Minister said Zambia couldn’t avoid introducing sexuality education in schools because it was signatory to International treaties that stated that sexuality education and health was a fundamental right for pupils.
He said the 2014 curriculum of CSE targeted to resolve vices such as early marriages, preventive measures from HIV and general sexual behavior of both girls and boys.
And Mabumba said Zambia would next year introduce Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics -STEM- in schools to encourage pupils to have an interest in innovation when they as are still at a tender age,
He said it was not enough for government to promote innovation when pupils left schools but wanted children to have an interest in innovation before completing their school so as to encourage more pupils to enroll for engineering and technological studies at Universities.
The Minister said Government was committed to ensuring that it produced more innovators for sustainable national development.
Meanwhile, Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union Emmanuel Mwamba said he was pleased that the Ministry of Education in Zambia was implementing the program by taking into consideration concerns.
He said CSE had been categorized as too graphic, not age appropriate, offended cultural, religious, social norms, and potentially broke the legal environment of Africa.
About Diggers Reporter
The Diggers Reporter brings you all the latest news.
Related Items
- Zambia will keep sex education within religious norms – Mabumba - 16 Dec 2019
- Foote must go, we don’t want such people in our midst – Lungu - 15 Dec 2019
- Vedanta gets injunction against Milingo over sale of mining land - 30 Nov 2019
- Lightning strike kills 4 Kawambwa family members - 17 Nov 2019
- Police nab HIV positive maid for breast feeding employer’s baby - 17 Nov 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (5,388 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (3,209 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,760 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,432 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,616 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam18 Dec 2019
-
ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 718 Dec 2019
-
Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu18 Dec 2019
-
Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba18 Dec 2019
-
Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor18 Dec 2019
-
Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
and this is succeeding and that is why tens of thousands of teenagers fall pregnant and drop out of school ever year and that is why there is a rise in abortions for christian centred sex education is working..