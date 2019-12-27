Govt’s failure to pay AfDB $1.4m causing panic in the economy – Mutati

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 27 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 27 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 26 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 26 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 27 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 27 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 23 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Govt’s failure to pay AfDB $1.4m causing panic in the economy – MutatiBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 27 Dec 2019
Former Finance minister Felix Mutati says government’s failure to pay the African Development Bank (AfDB) an outstanding loan of US$1.4 million has caused panic and eroded confidence in the economy.
And Mutati says an IMF programme is indispensable if Zambia is to regain investor confidence and resuscitate the exchange rate.
Meanwhile, Mutati has charged that some parastatals under the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) were straining the Treasury and would be better off sold to create liquidity.
Speaking to journalists after attending Christmas Mass at Chelstone Catholic church, Wednesday, Mutati said US$1.4 million was such a small amount for government and attributed the missing payment to bureaucracy.
“I am not convinced that there is no money. I think its bureaucracy that does not respond in a timely manner. I think we need to check our systems to ensure that we don’t create a sense of panic that we are not able to pay US$1.4 million or whatever that amount is. This will erode the confidence. It will erode a lot of confidence in the economy and it will create panic,” he said.
He said government had no option by to engage the IMF for help.
“So for me, what needs to be done to push the economy on a path where we achieve stability as a basis of growing the economy; it is quite obvious that we need to have better conversations with the IMF. Through the IMF, we will be able to secure support in terms of foreign exchange, through the IMF, we will be able to plough back public confidence. Through the IMF, we will be able to get that certificate of economic recouth that will give confidence to the investors that Zambia is ready to engage. So the IMF route is indispensable.”
He noted that the kwacha had continued to depreciate and listed ideas that government could pursue to keep the economy on track.
“This year alone, it is estimated that the kwacha will go down by 21 per cent. Now the exchange rate has a telling effect on the cost of living for people because it immediately translates into increased prices of commodities. It immediately translates into making it difficult for an ordinary person to be able to make ends meet. Today you can go to the market and find the price of commodities has changed, and when you ask them why, they will tell you that it’s because of the dollar rate. So what needs to be done? There are few things that need to be done. One of the things that need to stop is, for example, missing payments as it has happened with Africa Development Bank,” Mutati said.
“Number two, we also need to move with a sense of urgency in terms of re-profiling the debt portfolio, particularly the one associated with China and then move to the Eurobonds, as a way of trying to dampen the pressure of debt servicing on the meager resources that the country has. Three, we need to move with a sense of urgency in terms of putting in place the reforms that have been announced in the power sector. The answer to the power sector challenges, beyond climate change issues, is how can you attract private investment when some of the bureaucracies, the regulations and procedures are not yet effected from the private sector? We can bring in someone for solar, but they need to have transparent regulations and procedures in order for them to invest their money.”
He further called for the re-examining of portfolios of parastatals under the IDC to ensure that they don’t overburden the Treasury.
“And the fourth issue that we we need to focus on ahead of 2020 is implementation of austerity measures that have been announced. There has to be outward signals that implementation is actually taking place. That way, we are going to see the GDP, which is estimated at two per cent growth this year, begin to take an upward turn. Beyond that is accelerated efforts of revenue production. What we need is more and more money in order to provide relief particularly to our domestic supplies. Our domestic suppliers are hurting because they are owed a lot of money,” Mutati said.
“The last point is that let us reduce the burden on the Treasury. The parastatals that are under IDC should have IDC as a point of rescue and not government. So if Zesco is having challenges to pay for power, their point of rescue should be IDC so that the Treasury is left to deal with the social problems that the country is facing. And we must also re-examine the portfolio under IDC to see whether the choice is to continue receiving those meagre dividends or we can turn some of those assets into liquidity.”
Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Tuesday, Mutati said he had no issues with MMD president Nevers Mumba because he understands that people must compete for ideas, issues and perspectives on how to contribute to the nation.
He said he was still consulting on the future of his political career.
“For me, I have never had a personal difference with Dr Mumba. There has never been, between me and him, bad blood of any definition. So, from my perspective, we can have differences about issues and ideas and debate those differences. But let it not be that it degenerates into a personal issue. All along, I have never, as a person, called Dr Mumba any names that, ‘you are this, you are that’ because for me, I see that as irrelevant politics and those politics will never be able to build the nation,” Mutati said.
And when asked where Zambia should expect to see him, politically, starting in 2020, Mutati said he was still consulting on that.
“I am still in the mode of consultation and I am hoping that by the end of this year, I should have closed off those consultations then give you the answer. In my consultations, I don’t want to pre-empt some of the places that I haven’t yet engaged because once you have pronounced yourself then you pick up your phone and say, ‘I am coming to consult’ then the chap will say, ‘what are you coming to consult about? You have already said what you want, you just want to use me as a rubber stamp. So, I will let you know of my once I conclude my consultations,” replied Mutati.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- Govt’s failure to pay AfDB $1.4m causing panic in the economy – Mutati - 27 Dec 2019
- Social media insults from youths destroying PF – Mundubile - 17 Dec 2019
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu – Mwila - 16 Dec 2019
- Don’t be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists - 11 Dec 2019
- Police influenced voting pattern to favour PF in 2016 election – Commission - 10 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Livingstone police in disarray over "wrongful arrest" of Pilato (4,709 views)
- Kwacha maintains bullish run (3,838 views)
- We've a govt of thieves, by thieves for thieves - Telesphore (3,151 views)
- U.S. govt doesn’t plan on immediately replacing Foote – Bloomberg (2,287 views)
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford (1,958 view)
- Govt’s failure to pay AfDB $1.4m causing panic in the economy – Mutati
- Zambia not food secure, says JCTR
- Franciscan Sisters ask court to dismiss Italian hospital trustees’ lawsuit
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford
- AfDB sanctions over $1.4m debt gives an impression that govt is so broke – Kanyama
- Milupi predicts worse economy than Zim’s if PF wins in 2021
- Lungu hints on 4th term: "I’ll still be around for the 2026 elections"
- American govt demands mutual respect as it defends Ambassador Foote
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford
- U.S. govt doesn’t plan on immediately replacing Foote – Bloomberg
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Zambia not food secure, says JCTR27 Dec 2019
-
Franciscan Sisters ask court to dismiss Italian hospital trustees’ lawsuit27 Dec 2019
-
Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford27 Dec 2019
-
AfDB sanctions over $1.4m debt gives an impression that govt is so broke – Kanyama26 Dec 2019
-
Give Zumani chance to work – Ng’oma26 Dec 2019
-
USAID forecasts worsened famine in Zambia in 202026 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article