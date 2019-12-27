Lungu orders 15% salary cut

- Local
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 27 Dec 2019by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 27 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 27 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 26 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 27 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 27 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 23 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Lungu orders 15% salary cutBy Stuart Lisulo on 27 Dec 2019
President Edgar Lungu has announced the reduction of his salary and that of his Cabinet between a range of 15 and 20 per cent, with savings realized due to be allocated towards cushioning the vulnerable, amidst the high cost of living.
But the status of the former Cabinet Ministers, who illegally stayed in office following the Constitutional Court ruling compelling them to repay monies illegally accrued in 2016, remains unknown.
Speaking during a press briefing at State House in Lusaka, Friday afternoon, President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe announced that the Head of State had ordered a marginal reduction in his and all other Cabinet members’ salaries, including the Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr Simon Miti, of an average 15 per cent, effective Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
According to Chipampe, the gesture was necessitated by the Head of State’s desire to help generate savings to help cushion the impact of the high cost of living, which had been exacerbated by the Energy Regulation Board’s (ERB) fuel price hikes and electricity tariffs effected, Thursday evening.
The ERB hiked electricity tariffs by 200 per cent and increased fuel pump prices to K17.62 per litre of petrol in a secretive and unprecedented move, which caught all market players off-guard.
“His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has announced the reduction of his salary and that of his Cabinet between a range of 15 and 20 per cent. The President has also directed the Secretary to the Cabinet to cascade the directive to all non-unionized public officers, including parastatal executives. The slashing of salaries of highly paid public officers in both government and the parastatal sector is aimed at cushioning the impact on citizens arising from the increase on fuel prices and electricity tariffs announced by the ERB yesterday (Thursday),” Chipampe told journalists.
“The President said: ‘the money realized will go into cushioning the impact on the vulnerable in society.’ The President says he fully understood the challenges that the people of Zambia are going through, but is optimistic that the economy will rebound in 2020 due to the measures that government is putting in place, including the implementation of cost-cutting measures relating to travel of senior officials and protecting the vulnerable through ring-fencing the resources to social sectors.”
He explained that public officers in the highest income brackets would have their salaries slashed by 20 per cent, while lower ranked officials would fall under the 15 and 10 per cent pay cuts, respectively.
“On today’s (Friday) directive, the President says public officers in the highest salary brackets will have their salaries cut by 20 per cent whereas those in the middle will have theirs reduced by 15 per cent, and those in the lower rank will be down by 10 per cent. The President added, ‘I have shown the way and those willing to work with me should be ready to sacrifice’,” Chipampe said.
Asked whether State House had undertaken a projected forecast of how much funds would be realized from the initiative, Chipampe said the necessary modalities would be done to finally arrive at an estimated figure.
“Yes, that’s the obvious question that came up when the President made this announcement, and immediately, the Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr Simon Miti, had to request the Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet and the Ministry of Finance to come up with the exact figures that will be saved from this decision, which will be announced to the public soon,” he replied.
And when asked whether it would have made a meaningful impact for civil servants to have had a significant salary increment rather than a reduction that may not trickle-down to lower ranked officers, Chipampe stressed that President Lungu was concerned about the vulnerable in society.
“When you weigh the two – the people in formal employment and the people who are not in employment, especially the vulnerable people, you find that they could be more than the people in the civil service. So, the President is more worried about the people who, really, don’t have income to talk about; those are the people he’s targeting, like the people who are covered in the Social Cash Transfer (SCT),” he replied.
But when queried for an update on progress of the illegal salaries former Cabinet Ministers earned following the ConCourt ruling, Chipampe said he had no updated position on this matter, but some figures were being discussed.
Last month, President Lungu told journalists at State House that the ConCourt ruling ordering the former ministers to repay public funds was questionable.
“I wish I had an answer to that, but if you get to the Chief Government Spokesperson (Dora Siliya) or, indeed, the Office of the Secretary to the Cabinet, he should be able to feed you with that information. The last time I heard that, there were some figures that were being discussed in the Ministry of Finance and Cabinet. But I don’t have the latest on this issue,” replied Chipampe.
President Lungu’s salary cut comes around 14 months after the Head of State was awarded a salary increment and allowances for himself and senior government officials on the back of austerity measures that were backdated and made effective January, 2018.
But the latest development follows government’s debt default with the African Development Bank (AfDB) of US $1.4 million.
The Head of State earns an annual estimated salary of K487,839.00, plus a special annual allowance of K129,413.00, or a monthly pay of K40,653.25, plus an allowance of K10,784.41, according to a Statutory Instrument signed by former Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe.
About Stuart Lisulo
Stuart Lisulo is an experienced journalist with a focus on business news.
Email: stuart [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- Lungu orders 15% salary cut - 27 Dec 2019
- Junior officers fuelling fraud in Zambia’s health, education sectors – PwC - 25 Dec 2019
- U.S. govt doesn’t plan on immediately replacing Foote – Bloomberg - 25 Dec 2019
- Zambia under sanctions, as govt admits defaulting loan repayment - 25 Dec 2019
- BoZ suspends Esna Bureau’s licence for breach of regulations - 25 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Livingstone police in disarray over "wrongful arrest" of Pilato (4,912 views)
- Kwacha maintains bullish run (3,897 views)
- We've a govt of thieves, by thieves for thieves - Telesphore (3,232 views)
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford (2,807 views)
- U.S. govt doesn’t plan on immediately replacing Foote – Bloomberg (2,325 views)
- Milupi predicts worse economy than Zim’s if PF wins in 2021
- Lungu hints on 4th term: "I’ll still be around for the 2026 elections"
- American govt demands mutual respect as it defends Ambassador Foote
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford
- U.S. govt doesn’t plan on immediately replacing Foote – Bloomberg
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Zambia not food secure, says JCTR27 Dec 2019
-
Franciscan Sisters ask court to dismiss Italian hospital trustees’ lawsuit27 Dec 2019
-
Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford27 Dec 2019
-
AfDB sanctions over $1.4m debt gives an impression that govt is so broke – Kanyama26 Dec 2019
-
Give Zumani chance to work – Ng’oma26 Dec 2019
-
USAID forecasts worsened famine in Zambia in 202026 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article