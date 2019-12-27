Zambia not food secure, says JCTR

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 27 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 27 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 26 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 26 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 27 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 27 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 23 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Zambia not food secure, says JCTRBy Natasha Sakala on 27 Dec 2019
The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflections (JCTR) says Zambia is not food secure because there are still people who are going without food in hunger-stricken areas.
Last Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Micheal Katambo announced that the country had over one million tonnes of maize, representing just eight months of food security, stressing that Zambia was food secure up to the next crop harvest.
However, JCTR programmes manager Geoffrey Chongo said in an interview that despite Zambia having sufficient maize stocks to last up to next July, the country still remained food insecure due to the high number of Zambians going without food in hunger-stricken areas.
“I think what we are getting on the ground really doesn’t reflect that the country is food secure. As you might be aware, we work, not just in Lusaka, we have presence in Livingstone, Mongu, Solwezi and other small towns. People are still struggling to find food. The food that government is distributing is insufficient and families can hardly lay their hands on the food being distributed. So, to claim the country is food secure is probably a misrepresentation of facts of what is on the ground. On one hand, it could be that probably if they look at the macro-level, then we might say that food is enough to cater for everyone, but there is an issue of distribution,” Chongo said.
He said it was difficult to believe the assurance of food sufficiency when others were starving in some parts of the country.
“You can have a lot of food in the country, but if it can’t reach certain parts, a number of citizens do not have, it’s very difficult to believe that assertion that the country has sufficient food. It’s like the way we normally say that the economy is growing, Zambia is doing well at macro-level, we are a middle-income country, but look at the inequalities: how many people are living below the average income or the poverty line? The majority are living below the poverty line and yet as a country we are saying we are doing well, we are actually a middle-income country,” said Chongo.
“So, for the Minister (Katambo), it’s a bit misleading to just focus on the national statistics of food reserves; we need to look at geographically what is happening; how people are struggling to lay hands on that food he is claiming is sufficient. It might be sufficient in his home or the few areas he has visited, but I think Zambia is bigger than the few areas that they may have visited. I think we do not agree with that statement; we will ask the Minister to realize that there are other parts that are struggling. So, the food that we are claiming to be sufficient, they need to up their game in terms of distributing, otherwise, that statement is empty! We have seen TV reports in Western Province, rural areas, on how people are surviving on wild fruits, on tubers.”
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Zambia not food secure, says JCTR - 27 Dec 2019
- Zambians need to stop littering, embrace cleanliness – Lungu - 20 Dec 2019
- Enacting Bill 10 will actualize Zambia’s dream of lacuna-free Constitution – Lubinda - 19 Dec 2019
- CEC ready to tap into SAPP for alternative power if Zesco BSA reaches stalemate - 19 Dec 2019
- Make tax regime predictable, stable, Budget committee tells Ng’andu - 19 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Livingstone police in disarray over "wrongful arrest" of Pilato (4,709 views)
- Kwacha maintains bullish run (3,838 views)
- We've a govt of thieves, by thieves for thieves - Telesphore (3,151 views)
- U.S. govt doesn’t plan on immediately replacing Foote – Bloomberg (2,287 views)
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford (1,958 view)
- Govt’s failure to pay AfDB $1.4m causing panic in the economy – Mutati
- Zambia not food secure, says JCTR
- Franciscan Sisters ask court to dismiss Italian hospital trustees’ lawsuit
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford
- AfDB sanctions over $1.4m debt gives an impression that govt is so broke – Kanyama
- Milupi predicts worse economy than Zim’s if PF wins in 2021
- Lungu hints on 4th term: "I’ll still be around for the 2026 elections"
- American govt demands mutual respect as it defends Ambassador Foote
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford
- U.S. govt doesn’t plan on immediately replacing Foote – Bloomberg
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Zambia not food secure, says JCTR27 Dec 2019
-
Franciscan Sisters ask court to dismiss Italian hospital trustees’ lawsuit27 Dec 2019
-
Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford27 Dec 2019
-
AfDB sanctions over $1.4m debt gives an impression that govt is so broke – Kanyama26 Dec 2019
-
Give Zumani chance to work – Ng’oma26 Dec 2019
-
USAID forecasts worsened famine in Zambia in 202026 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article