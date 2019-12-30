Lungu fires Chanda Kasolo for saying “salary cuts are voluntary”

President Edgar Lungu has fired Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo for saying that the salary cuts announced by the Head of State were voluntary.

In his fareewell message to media bodies that he worked with, Kasolo confirmed his dismissal, saying the termination was as a result on his comments on the President’s directive.

“Hello everyone, I have had my contract terminated following my radio and tv showing last night regarding the directive to cut salaries. I really enjoyed working with you. God bless and please give your support to the incoming PS. Love you all. Chanda Kasolo,” he wrote.

His minister and Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya also confirmed the development to the media.

Meanwhile, in a statement this morning, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe stated that President Lungu had wished Kasolo well in his future endeavors.

“The President thanked Mr Kasolo for the service he rendered to the government of the Republic of Zambia and also wished him well in his future endeavors,” read the statement.

Last week, Kasolo was quoted by Diamond TV saying “the salary reduction announced by President Edgar Lungu ranging from 15 to 20 percent is not a mandatory measure but voluntary scheme which can be joined by his appointees and other Zambians.”

He said while President Lungu had set his salary reduction at 20 percent, others who would volunteer to join the scheme were free to set their salary reduction percentage without being forced.

On Friday, Chipampe announced the salary reduction directive from President Lungu meant to cushion the effects of the increased fuel and electricity tariffs.