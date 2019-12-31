ECZ sets Feb 13, 2020 for Chilubi poll

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 31 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 30 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 30 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 31 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 30 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 29 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 28 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sunday Chilufya Chanda on 31 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba on 29 Dec 2019by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 28 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
ECZ sets Feb 13, 2020 for Chilubi pollBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 31 Dec 2019
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set February 13, 2020 as election date for the Chilubi parliamentary by-election and three local government ward elections in Southern and Western Provinces.
The Chilubi parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area member of parliament Rosaria Fundanga in November while the vacancies in Nachikungu, Kakwacha and Kande wards in Southern and Western Provinces were as a result of resignations.
And ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse has announced that the campaign period for the above by-elections will open on January 16 after 15:00 hours and will end on February 12, 2020 at 18:00 hours.
“Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed 13th February, 2020 as the date on which to hold the Chilubi Constituency Parliamentary By-election in Chilubi District of Northern Province. On the same date, the Commission will also conduct three (3) Local Government Ward By-elections in Nachikungu Ward of Kalomo Town Council in Southern Province, Kakwacha Ward of Mitete Town Council and Kaande Ward of Mongu Municipal Council in Western Province. The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours,” Chimanse stated.
“Aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner of Oaths, Election Officer or Returning Officer on Thursday, 16th January, 2020 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.”
Chimanse added that aspiring candidates for the parliamentary seat should take with them 15 registered voter supporters while those aspiring for local government ward seats should take with them nine registered voter supporters when going for nominations.
“Aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary By-election in Chilubi Constituency should take along with them fifteen (15) supporters who must be registered voters in the said Constituency. The supporters must have in their possession their Green National Registration Cards and Voters’ Cards. Aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary By-election will be required to pay Seven Thousand Five Hundred Kwacha (K7,500), non-refundable nomination fee. Aspiring candidates in the Local Government Ward By-elections should take along with them nine (9) supporters who must be registered voters in the affected wards. Aspiring candidates will be required to pay Seven Hundred and Fifty Kwacha (K750.00), for City and Municipal Councils and Four Hundred Kwacha (K400.00) for District Councils, nonrefundable nomination fee,” she stated.
“Candidates for the Parliamentary and the three (3) Ward By-elections must also present certified copies of their Grade 12 Certificates, as a minimum academic qualification or equivalent. In view of this, the Commission wishes to advise aspiring candidates who may wish to contest in these by-elections that failure to comply with these requirements shall render the nomination papers null and void. Media personnel and Registered Non-Governmental Organisations wishing to monitor/observe the elections are advised to apply for accreditation in the respective districts which will take place from Sunday 12th January 2020 to 15th January 2020, for Nominations and Sunday 9th February 2020 to Wednesday 12th February 2020 for the Polls.”
And Chimanse stated that only 10 people from each political party would be accredited as election monitors.
“Accreditation for political party officials wishing to monitor the elections in the constituency/ wards shall only be up to a maximum of 10 members per political party. Please note that only a maximum of 5 accredited members per political party and two accredited representatives of NGOs shall be authorised to represent their respective political parties or NGOs at the Collation Centre (Totalling Centre). Only five (5) senior officials of any participating political party with Electoral Commission of Zambia accreditation will be allowed to accompany aspiring candidates into the Nomination Centre during the filing of nominations,” stated Chimanse.
“The rest of the supporters should remain outside the 400-metre parameter from the Nomination Centre in accordance with the law. Note that the campaign period for these elections commences on Thursday 16th January 2020 after 15:00 hours and will end at 18:00 hours on Wednesday, 12th February 2020. In addition, not more than two (2) political party members per participating political party shall be allowed to witness the counting of votes at the Polling Station.”
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- ECZ sets Feb 13, 2020 for Chilubi poll - 31 Dec 2019
- Govt’s failure to pay AfDB $1.4m causing panic in the economy – Mutati - 27 Dec 2019
- Social media insults from youths destroying PF – Mundubile - 17 Dec 2019
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu – Mwila - 16 Dec 2019
- Don’t be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists - 11 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Lungu fires Chanda Kasolo for saying "salary cuts are voluntary" (7,097 views)
- HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo (2,790 views)
- Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why. (1,962 view)
- Govt claims it is unaware of Foote’s recall (1,871 view)
- I didn’t shoot him intentionally, police officer accused of killing colleague tells court (1,518 view)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
AN ACUTELY SEPTIC SCEPTIC – A VERY UNSURE SISHUWA31 Dec 2019
-
If campaigns have started, let PF level the playing field31 Dec 2019
-
ECZ sets Feb 13, 2020 for Chilubi poll31 Dec 2019
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
Lungu should stay away from 2021 ballot – PAC30 Dec 2019
-
Kwacha to average K13.28 per dollar in 2020 – EIU30 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article