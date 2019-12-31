ECZ sets Feb 13, 2020 for Chilubi poll

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set February 13, 2020 as election date for the Chilubi parliamentary by-election and three local government ward elections in Southern and Western Provinces.

The Chilubi parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area member of parliament Rosaria Fundanga in November while the vacancies in Nachikungu, Kakwacha and Kande wards in Southern and Western Provinces were as a result of resignations.

And ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse has announced that the campaign period for the above by-elections will open on January 16 after 15:00 hours and will end on February 12, 2020 at 18:00 hours.

“Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed 13th February, 2020 as the date on which to hold the Chilubi Constituency Parliamentary By-election in Chilubi District of Northern Province. On the same date, the Commission will also conduct three (3) Local Government Ward By-elections in Nachikungu Ward of Kalomo Town Council in Southern Province, Kakwacha Ward of Mitete Town Council and Kaande Ward of Mongu Municipal Council in Western Province. The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours,” Chimanse stated.

“Aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner of Oaths, Election Officer or Returning Officer on Thursday, 16th January, 2020 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.”

Chimanse added that aspiring candidates for the parliamentary seat should take with them 15 registered voter supporters while those aspiring for local government ward seats should take with them nine registered voter supporters when going for nominations.

“Aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary By-election in Chilubi Constituency should take along with them fifteen (15) supporters who must be registered voters in the said Constituency. The supporters must have in their possession their Green National Registration Cards and Voters’ Cards. Aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary By-election will be required to pay Seven Thousand Five Hundred Kwacha (K7,500), non-refundable nomination fee. Aspiring candidates in the Local Government Ward By-elections should take along with them nine (9) supporters who must be registered voters in the affected wards. Aspiring candidates will be required to pay Seven Hundred and Fifty Kwacha (K750.00), for City and Municipal Councils and Four Hundred Kwacha (K400.00) for District Councils, nonrefundable nomination fee,” she stated.

“Candidates for the Parliamentary and the three (3) Ward By-elections must also present certified copies of their Grade 12 Certificates, as a minimum academic qualification or equivalent. In view of this, the Commission wishes to advise aspiring candidates who may wish to contest in these by-elections that failure to comply with these requirements shall render the nomination papers null and void. Media personnel and Registered Non-Governmental Organisations wishing to monitor/observe the elections are advised to apply for accreditation in the respective districts which will take place from Sunday 12th January 2020 to 15th January 2020, for Nominations and Sunday 9th February 2020 to Wednesday 12th February 2020 for the Polls.”

And Chimanse stated that only 10 people from each political party would be accredited as election monitors.

“Accreditation for political party officials wishing to monitor the elections in the constituency/ wards shall only be up to a maximum of 10 members per political party. Please note that only a maximum of 5 accredited members per political party and two accredited representatives of NGOs shall be authorised to represent their respective political parties or NGOs at the Collation Centre (Totalling Centre). Only five (5) senior officials of any participating political party with Electoral Commission of Zambia accreditation will be allowed to accompany aspiring candidates into the Nomination Centre during the filing of nominations,” stated Chimanse.

“The rest of the supporters should remain outside the 400-metre parameter from the Nomination Centre in accordance with the law. Note that the campaign period for these elections commences on Thursday 16th January 2020 after 15:00 hours and will end at 18:00 hours on Wednesday, 12th February 2020. In addition, not more than two (2) political party members per participating political party shall be allowed to witness the counting of votes at the Polling Station.”