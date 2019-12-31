I’ve never been fired before, it’s a new feeling – Kasolo

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 31 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 31 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 31 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 31 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 30 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 31 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 30 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 29 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 28 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sunday Chilufya Chanda on 31 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba on 29 Dec 2019by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 28 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
I’ve never been fired before, it’s a new feeling – KasoloBy Natasha Sakala on 31 Dec 2019
I have never been fired before, so this is a new feeling, says former Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo.
On Sunday, President Edgar Lungu dropped Kasolo for saying that the salary cuts announced by the Head of State were voluntary.
“His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, has terminated the contract of Mr Chanda Kasolo as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services. ‘Pursuant to Articles 92 (2) (e) and 270 of the Constitution of Zambia, I have decided to terminate your contract as Permanent Secretary with immediate effect,’ the President said. The President thanked Mr Kasolo for the service he has rendered to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and also wished him well in his future endeavors,” read the statement issued by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, Monday.
In his farewell message to media bodies that he worked with, Kasolo confirmed his dismissal, saying the termination was as a result on his comments on the President’s directive.
“Hello everyone, I have had my contract terminated following my radio and TV showing last night regarding the directive to cut salaries. I really enjoyed working with you. God bless and please give your support to the incoming PS. Love you all. Chanda Kasolo,” he wrote.
And in a brief interview in Lusaka, Monday, Kasolo said he had accepted President Lungu’s decision to relieve him of his duties.
“All I can confirm is that last (Sunday) night, a letter was delivered to my house, early evening (of) the President cancelling my contract and wishing me well. I think you can speculate, the letter doesn’t give any reasons and, of course, the Head of State, when he appoints, he doesn’t give any reasons so even when he says, ‘good bye’ he doesn’t give any reasons. It’s fine, I have accepted it, that’s what life is like. But it’s the first time I have ever been fired so it’s a new experience (laughs),” said Kasolo.
Last week, Kasolo was quoted by Diamond TV saying: “the salary reduction announced by President Edgar Lungu ranging from 15 to 20 per cent is not a mandatory measure, but voluntary scheme, which can be joined by his appointees and other Zambians.”
He said while President Lungu had set his salary reduction at 20 per cent, others who would volunteer to join the scheme were free to set their salary reduction percentage without being forced.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- I’ve never been fired before, it’s a new feeling – Kasolo - 31 Dec 2019
- AfDB lifts sanctions against Zambia - 30 Dec 2019
- Lungu fires Chanda Kasolo for saying “salary cuts are voluntary” - 30 Dec 2019
- Zambia not food secure, says JCTR - 27 Dec 2019
- Zambians need to stop littering, embrace cleanliness – Lungu - 20 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Lungu fires Chanda Kasolo for saying "salary cuts are voluntary" (7,581 views)
- HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo (3,400 views)
- Govt claims it is unaware of Foote’s recall (2,493 views)
- Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why. (2,150 views)
- C/belt police nab jerabo leader for brandishing guns (2,006 views)
- I’ve never been fired before, it’s a new feeling – Kasolo
- Zambia completely broke, men are even scared to marry – HH
- Changala maintains call for early polls, says PF govt is seriously dangerous
- Mujajati hopes U.S. govt’s donor support won’t diminish amidst diplomatic row
- PF has killed law enforcement wings for corruption to thrive – Mukuni
- HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo
- Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why.
- Lungu orders 15% salary cut
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford
- Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we’ll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Zambia completely broke, men are even scared to marry – HH31 Dec 2019
-
Changala maintains call for early polls, says PF govt is seriously dangerous31 Dec 2019
-
Mujajati hopes U.S. govt’s donor support won’t diminish amidst diplomatic row31 Dec 2019
-
PF has killed law enforcement wings for corruption to thrive – Mukuni31 Dec 2019
-
Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we’ll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa31 Dec 2019
-
Illegal miners will deplete minerals in Lower Zambezi – Mpunka31 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article