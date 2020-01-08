Don’t believe misconceptions that Bill 10 has been amended – LAZ

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 8 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 8 Jan 2020by Golden Simukale in Livingstone on 8 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 8 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 3 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 8 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 7 Jan 2020by Tenson Mkhala on 2 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 1 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Don’t believe misconceptions that Bill 10 has been amended – LAZBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 8 Jan 2020
Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa says there is a misconception that the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 has been amended to remove contentious issues, when in fact not.
And Mwitwa says the legal profession in Zambia is still grappling with the unemployment of junior lawyers.
Meanwhile, Mwitwa says LAZ will in the first week of April hold an annual elective conference to seek a fresh mandate.
In an interview, Mwitwa said the original Bill 10 which was drafted last June, was the same document that would be debated and presented for Second Reading to Parliament next month.
“In this particular year, we still have the issue of Bill 10 that is hanging over our heads. Next month, that Bill is expected to go back to Parliament. Our hope, as we stated last year, was that that Bill should have been withdrawn. I must also take this opportunity to state again that there is a misconception in the public that Bill 10 has been amended because there was a Select Committee that rendered a report on what stakeholders said. That report is not an amendment to the Bill. The Bill that we saw in June is still the same Bill that is going to be debated on the floor of Parliament next month,” Mwitwa said.
He insisted that Zambia was not in a constitutional crisis and people would not perish if Bill 10 was not enacted into law.
Mwitwa also insisted that Bill 10 must be withdrawn from Parliament because it sought to enhance the Executive’s powers, among others.
“Our hope is that that Bill is withdrawn and that the Minister of Justice (Given Lubinda) and the Ministry will go back to the drawing board and see what stakeholders that have opposed the content of the Bill have said and include such changes in any attempts to amend the Constitution. We have said before that Zambia is not in a constitutional crisis. We cannot die if Bill 10 does not become law, but if Bill 10 becomes law, there is a great danger that our democracy will be weakened, our separation of powers will be weakened, and then, there will be Executive powers that will be enhanced, which will cause an imbalance in the way the governance system is supposed to be,” Mwitwa said.
And he lamented that the legal profession was grappling with creating employment opportunities for junior lawyers.
“Economically, 2019 was a difficult year. We hope to see better fortunes in the year, 2020. For us, as a legal profession, we are still grappling with dealing with issues of how do we enhance the chances of junior lawyers getting employed? We have seen a number of them graduating from ZIALE, but then, they come into the profession with limited opportunities to get employed,” Mwitwa said.
He said LAZ would continue engaging the Judiciary to expedite the delivery of justice.
“What still remains a challenge, which is something that we continue engaging the Judiciary about in this particular year and beyond, is the timeline for delivery of judgements because sometimes you find that there are some cases, which are as old as five years! They were heard and the judgement is still pending. And the danger with that is that case records go missing, judges forget the demeanour of witnesses and certain details of the trial and at the end of the day, what you have is a miscarriage of justice,” he said.
“In as much as there are some improvements in certain areas, what we hope to see this year and beyond is the quickening the pace at which judgements are delivered, especially from the High Court because we now have a process where somebody can get a judgement in the High Court and want to appeal to the Court of Appeal and eventually to the Supreme Court. So, the sooner the High Court delivers its decisions on matters, the better the litigants are involved.”
Meanwhile, Mwitwa announced that LAZ would be holding its annual general conference for leaders to seek a fresh mandate.
“Thankfully, this is a year that we are going to the annual general meeting to seek a fresh mandate. We will have an elective AGM in the first week of April and we are also having our annual law conference. So, it’s an exciting first quarter of the year and we are looking forward to a successful Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will usher in a new Council. And also, we are looking forward to fruitful deliberations on the challenges that we are facing as a legal profession and also the opportunities that exist for us to optimize the practice of the law,” said Mwitwa.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Don’t believe misconceptions that Bill 10 has been amended – LAZ - 8 Jan 2020
- Only idiots can vote for PF – UNZALARU - 7 Jan 2020
- Tribalism is pointless, intermarriage united us – Nzamane - 7 Jan 2020
- Input distribution in Luapula completed, says Katambo - 7 Jan 2020
- Stop depending on handouts from politicians, Chikoya tells fellow clergymen - 3 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- I can't reconcile with PF, and even if they got me they can't win 2021 - Kambwili (3,184 views)
- Lungu goes on 4-day holiday (3,098 views)
- Only idiots can vote for PF - UNZALARU (2,948 views)
- There’s need to review top govt officials’ exorbitant salary packages - Chibamba (2,109 views)
- Mundende calls Prime TV report "fake news", claims govt doesn't interfere in Zesco (1,601 view)
- Don’t believe misconceptions that Bill 10 has been amended – LAZ
- Salary delays regrettable, but UNZALARU must exercise patience – Govt
- Justice Mulife bemoans deplorable state of Livingstone High Court building
- Supreme Court throws out Stanchart’s application to appeal ex-employee’s constructive dismissal case
- Lusaka prisons are too congested – Simasiku
- Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero
- What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda
- Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition
- Foote challenges Lungu's govt leaders to disclose their sources of income
- I would rather attend all-white party than gay meeting - Lubinda
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Don’t believe misconceptions that Bill 10 has been amended – LAZ8 Jan 2020
-
Justice Mulife bemoans deplorable state of Livingstone High Court building8 Jan 2020
-
Supreme Court throws out Stanchart’s application to appeal ex-employee’s constructive dismissal case8 Jan 2020
-
Lusaka prisons are too congested – Simasiku8 Jan 2020
-
We don’t want to respond to Archbishop Mpundu, he’s a UPND sympathiser, alleges Mwila7 Jan 2020
-
Mundende calls Prime TV report “fake news”, claims govt doesn’t interfere in Zesco7 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article