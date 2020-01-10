If I lose 2021, I’ll step down – HH

- Local
If I lose 2021, I’ll step down – HHBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 10 Jan 2020
UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says he will relinquish the party’s presidency if he loses next year’s presidential election.
And Hichilema says he does not endorse gay rights and that he will maintain Zambia as a Christian nation should he be elected Republican President.
Hichilema said this when he responded to questions from his Twitter followers after he tweeted: “Good evening friends, it’s Q&A time. Kindly respond to this tweet with your questions and I’ll focus the next hour and half to respond to them,” in December, 2019.
When one follower, only identified as Changwe asked him; “If it happened that you don’t win the 2021 presidential election, will you pass on the armband to another person?”
Hichilema responded in the affirmative.
“Yes, I will,” Hichilema tweeted back.
And another follower named Emmanuel Mata asked him to clarify his position on gay rights.
“Sir, thank you for your time. Just a quick one, what is your stance on Zambia being a Christian nation in relation to the rights of gay people, if at all those rights exists? Most times, the PF government has said that you will introduce gay rights. Your stance?” Mata asked.
Hichilema responded; “I will maintain Zambia as a Christian nation and I do not endorse gay rights.”
Meanwhile, Hichilema reiterated that the UPND would hold an elective convention during this quarter.
He stated this when he responded to a question from another follower, “Distant Relative”, who wanted to know when the party would hold its convention.
“Thank you for your question. The committee that has been tasked to plan the elective conference are hard at work and we shall hold it within the first quarter of the new year (2020),” he replied.
And when Terry Bagwell asked; “We have witnessed how some individuals have been moving from one sitting government to another or may I simply say party after party in the name of defecting. What’s your stance on these people should you form government in 2021 and they decide to join your party for whatever reason,” Hichilema pledged that he would start afresh with fresh personnel.
“I am inclined not to accept anyone from the PF government as they are tainted by malfeasance and incompetence! We need a fresh start with fresh people. We do, indeed, have members from previous administrations with experience and a lot of value to offer,” Hichilema responded.
Another follower called “Soil scientist” asked him on what he would do with President Edgar Lungu in 2021 after being elected in office.
“What are you going to do with Edgar Lungu in 2021 after you are elected President?” Scientist asked.
In his response, Hichilema said he would only deal with the economy and not individuals.
“I have maintained that I don’t want to fix anyone, but the economy. If there is any wrongdoing on his part, he will face the law. We must remember that people are innocent until proven guilty, no matter how much evidence there is as far as the public is concerned,” Hichilema stated.
Another follower, Kabungo Rose, wanted to know Hichilema’s position on the legalization of marijuana for medicinal purposes.
In his response, Hichilema stated that the herbal plant was a multi-billion dollar business, which could help Zambia generate huge export earnings.
“I don’t support its recreational use, but do see the opportunity for CBD production for medical purposes. It is a multi-billion dollar industry with enormous economic potential and can generate export earnings,” stated Hichilema.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
