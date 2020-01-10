PF a dead party awaiting burial in 2021 – NDC

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 10 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 10 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 10 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 10 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
PF a dead party awaiting burial in 2021 – NDCBy Ulande Nkomesha on 10 Jan 2020
National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-president Josephs Akafumba says the PF has subjected many Zambians to an extremely high cost of living which only a superhuman being can survive.
And Akafumba has insisted that the PF is a dead party awaiting burial in 2021, owing to their poor management of Zambia’s economy, which has increased poverty levels.
In an interview, Akafumba said the current high cost of living had made it extremely difficult for majority Zambians to survive.
He said it was disappointing that during the recent PF central committee meeting, no economic solutions were discussed but the ruling party opted to only discuss President Edgar Lungu’s sole candidacy.
“What we are seeing now is a leadership that has lost touch with reality. It is a leadership that doesn’t know that when you are given a position to lead others, it is a privilege and not a right. When the people voted for the PF in 2016, they gave them a responsibility to be in charge of national wealth and also in charge of driving the economy of this country. But what we are seeing, now is that the cost of living is extremely high. In order to survive, you must be a superhuman! The only people who are living above board are the people who are in PF or connected to PF. You and me, including all those households who are free from politics, all of us are below sea-level! We are barely surviving!” Akafumba exclaimed.
“This is a government or a leadership that does not care. Can you imagine, just a few days ago, they had their central committee meeting, which one would have expected at that level, they’re going to discuss the high cost of living and its effects on the people. But what they discussed was that they were just endorsing Edgar Lungu for 2021 for their sole candidate! So, their pre-occupation is how to survive, politically. Now, they don’t know who is going to vote for them. They have caused hunger; they have caused poverty levels, now, they have gone back to the same people to donate.”
He said the PF’s continued donations in churches and in other townships was a pure mockery to the current economic situation.
“This is typical of dictatorship! All over the world, this is what dictators do! They subject their people to severe hunger, severe poverty and strip them of their dignity. Once you subject people to such levels and then at the crucial time like now, they’re now coming to drop the grain, and to the starving masses, they will appear to be saviours. To the churches that they’re giving donations, they will appear to be: ‘Lungu is saving us, PF in general are giving us roofing sheets, they’re giving us money’, forgetting that Zambians have found themselves in this situation because of the leadership that is completely lost,” he lamented.
“All this poverty was caused by the PF leadership. And now, after causing all this poverty, they’re now going back with money and cement, which they know that churches and other Zambians cannot afford. So, for now, the way the human mind works, they will appear to be saviours.”
And Akafumba insisted that the PF was a dead party, arguing that it should not be allowed to continue beyond 2021.
“So, this is a party that has completely failed and they shouldn’t be allowed to proceed. PF, today, is no longer in intensive care, PF now is in the morgue! They are awaiting burial on the 11th of August, 2021. So, people should make sure that on the 11th of August, 2021, PF is put to rest. Let us have order in this country,” urged Akafumba.
“PF is not there; PF finished long time ago. Unless one wants to behave like a stubborn house fly, which ended up being buried together with the corpse then, yes, one can go to PF. PF is not there and us, we are not stubborn house flies to be buried together with PF on 11th August, 2021. There is no normal person who can join PF; let them just prepare for their exit!”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- PF a dead party awaiting burial in 2021 – NDC - 10 Jan 2020
- CCPC probes sudden cement price hikes - 10 Jan 2020
- Kayula questions NCZ’s capacity to meet fertilizer output targets - 9 Jan 2020
- Chiteme and I were invited, not summoned by PF disciplinary committee – Lusambo - 9 Jan 2020
- Salary delays regrettable, but UNZALARU must exercise patience – Govt - 8 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Chiteme and I were invited, not summoned by PF disciplinary committee - Lusambo (4,215 views)
- We'll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory - Kampyongo (4,097 views)
- Keep your salaries, but reduce stealing by at least 20% che (3,333 views)
- Sinda Police rescue suspected wizard from mob justice at graveyard (3,125 views)
- Govt moves to deregister UNZALARU over 'idiots' remark (2,465 views)
- We'll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory - Kampyongo
- Foote challenges Lungu's govt leaders to disclose their sources of income
- We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from within
- I would rather attend all-white party than gay meeting - Lubinda
- We don't want to respond to Archbishop Mpundu, he's a UPND sympathiser, alleges Mwila
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Deregistering UNZALARU not the solution – Mambwe10 Jan 2020
-
PF a dead party awaiting burial in 2021 – NDC10 Jan 2020
-
Retrenchees vow to keep pushing for their dues10 Jan 2020
-
Kampyongo should arrest Lungu – Mucheleka10 Jan 2020
-
If I’m not fired, I’ll ensure Zambia Airways starts flying this year – Kafwaya10 Jan 2020
-
Lungu distributes relief food to E/Province flood victims10 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article