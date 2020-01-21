MISA asks ZNBC to emulate Diggers

- Local
MISA asks ZNBC to emulate DiggersBy Ulande Nkomesha on 21 Jan 2020
The Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) has asked ZNBC to emulate News Diggers by creating platforms where citizens can engage with their leaders on various issues of national interest.
And MISA has called for tolerance for divergent views among citizens.
In a statement, Monday, MISA chairperson Hellen Mwale commended News Diggers and its partners for creating a platform where citizens can interact with selected office bears on issues of governance.
“MISA Zambia is pleased with the initiative taken by News Diggers to host a public debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 alongside Eden University, Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA), Chapter One Foundation and Prime TV. We wish to commend the responsible institutions for creating a platform where members of the public as well as selected office bearers were able to exchange views and opinions on matters that could affect the general citizenry which in this case is Bill No. 10 of 2019. For citizens to be engaged citizens, they need information that allows them to exercise democratic choices and debating platforms such as these will go a long way in achieving that,” Mwale stated.
She asked ZNBC to emulate News Diggers.
“Further, we call upon the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) emulate the move taken by News Diggers and its partners in creating debating platforms that seek to engage the citizens on issues of national interest. Citizens receive most of their information through the media and it shapes to a large extent what people think of the issues and institutions that affect them. Section 2 of the IBA Act, 2002, provides that “public broadcasting means a broadcasting service which serves the overall public interest and is accountable to the public as represented by an independent board, and defined by the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Act; The ZNBC (Amendment) Act, 2002 stated that the function of the corporation shall be to provide varied and balanced programming for all sections of the populations and to serve the public interest,” Mwale stated.
Meanwhile, Mwale called for tolerance.
“However, we note with concern the levels of intolerance exhibited towards opposing and divergent views that were expressed during the discussions. Article 20 of the constitution of Zambia regards Freedom of Expression allows for every citizen to express his/her opinion without hindrance. Effective citizen participation is essential for good governance and promotes transparency from office bearers when debating issues of national and public interest. We therefore call upon all well meaning citizens to desist from acts of hooliganism that was exhibited during the recently held debate. Every Zambian has the right to express their opinion on an issue that concerns them and not to be suppressed by those in opposition,” stated Mwale.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
