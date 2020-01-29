Police arrest UPND cadre in Chilubi

Police in Northern Province have arrested Edward Pemba, a UPND cadre, for being in possession of offensive weapons in Chilubi Island ahead of next month’s parliamentary by-election.

Confirming the development in an interview, Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene said Pemba, aged 34, hails from Chifubu area in Ndola District, but was found in Chilubi constituency with offensive weapons.

Mweene, however, announced that the UPND’s Bernard Mpundu, another prominent party member, was not arrested, contrary to widespread reports initially circulated by the PF.

“We apprehended Edward Pemba, aged 34, of House Number CH3813 Chifubu in Ndola. He is a UPND cadre; he was found in possession of an offensive weapon, which is a machete at a market here on the Island called Mutinshi Market. He was apprehended at 15:00 hours. We detained him and right now we are effecting an arrest; he will appear soon in court. I can confirm that Bernard Mpundu was not arrested,” Mweene announced.

He complained that outsiders crossing over into Chilubi constituency were wreaking havoc, but that police officers were equal to the task of enforcing law and order.

“These people of Chilubi are very peaceful, indeed, and are even scared of these people coming all the way from Ndola to come here and cause havoc. So, it is very easy; anyone who comes, we are able to detect because we are many, we are spread out. And also people here are very sensitive; immediately they see a person carrying a gun or a machete, they inform us immediately. We are on the ground, we don’t want someone to come here and promote violence; we are not compromising; we are here for serious business to protect the people of Chilubi,” said Mweene.