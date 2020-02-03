MQHZ commends govt for setting up Coronavirus screening at entry points

- Local
MQHZ commends govt for setting up Coronavirus screening at entry pointsBy Natasha Sakala on 3 Feb 2020
The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) has commended government for screening travelers at all entry points for CoronaVirus.
In a statement, Sunday, MQHZ Director General Dr Quince Mwabu also refuted reports that Zambia had recorded a suspected case of the deadly virus.
“Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) wishes to strongly dispell assertions attributed to South African Health Minister, Dr Mkhize, that Zambia has cases of the deadly Coronavirus. Our expert survey and analysis clearly indicate that Zambia has no single case of this disease; a disease which has so far claimed many lives in China,” Dr Mwabu stated.
“MQHZ takes this opportunity to commend the Zambian Ministry of Health for employing screening measures at borders and airports, to ensure Zambia does not import this vicious virus.”
He assured citizens that there was no chance of a Coronavirus outbreak in Zambia.
“We also want to assure the general public that there is no likelihood of Coronavirus outbreak in the Country and therefore, people must conduct businesses normally, knowing that the Country is free from the virus. MQHZ will continue to be on high alert and handy to engage communities in cases of any outbreaks and many other health related matters,” stated Dr Mwabu.
Last week, citizens were alarmed when South Africa’s Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said a suspected case of the deadly Coronavirus has been detected in Zambia, an epidemic that has killed over 300 in China so far.
South Africa’s EWN Reporter quoted Mkhize in a tweet that the South African government was closely monitoring all cases.
“#Coronavirus Mkhize says there is a suspected case detected in Zambia and South Africa is closely monitoring all cases. So far, no case reported in SA. Screening has been intensified at all ports of entry,” EWN’s tweet read.
Mkhize held a media briefing yesterday where she spelt out the intervention measures the South African government had put in place in an event of a suspected case, and added that there was a case detected across borders.
“Closer to our shores, we are aware that there is a suspected case under investigation in Zambia – the NICD is closely monitoring that situation. We will shortly invite Professor Cheryl Cohen from this institute to elaborate in more detail how the institute is tracking the numbers and how it keeps the public and stakeholders informed,” said Mkhize as reported by South African media.
However, in an interview with News Diggers! Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya denied the reports, saying there was no such case in Zambia as reported by Mkhize.
And on Saturday, Dr Chilufya also refuted some reports that a Chinese national had been admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) as a suspected Coronavirus patient.
Dr Chilufya said the Chinese national was taken to UTH as a safety precaution to protect the public, adding that coronavirus had been ruled out in the case.
His comments came after a Chinese national was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital for treatment, from the Kenneth Kaunda Airport with flu-like symptoms.
Dr Chilufya insisted that heightened surveillance at entry points in Zambia would ensure the country continued to be safeguarded from the deadly coronavirus.
The minister called on members of the public to desist from alarming reports over the Coronavirus issue saying it could cause public distress unnecessarily.
