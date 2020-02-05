Lungu confident Zambians in China are receiving support as Coronavirus rages on

- Local
Lungu confident Zambians in China are receiving support as Coronavirus rages onBy Stuart Lisulo on 5 Feb 2020
President Edgar Lungu has expressed deep sorrow on the continued loss of lives in China caused by the novel Coronavirus, which has afflicted that country.
And President Lungu says he is confident that Zambian nationals living in China are receiving the necessary attention and support from the Chinese government in their attempt to control the viral epidemic.
In a statement issued by State House, Tuesday, the Head of State expressed sadness on the continued loss of lives in China, triggered by the outbreak of the Coronavirus, which had so far claimed 427 lives, with 20,000 confirmed cases around the world, most of them in China.
“His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has expressed deep sorrow on the loss of lives caused by the Coronavirus, which has afflicted the People’s Republic of China. The President, in a message of condolences to his counterpart Chinese President Xi Jiping, commended the Chinese government for its unmatched level of preparedness and tenacity demonstrated in handling the Coronavirus epidemic since it broke out,” read the statement.
President Lungu assured his Chinese counterpart that Zambia stood in solidarity with China during this trying period.
“Allow me to express, on my own behalf and, indeed, on behalf of the government and the people of Zambia our heartfelt condolences to the Chinese government, the bereaved families and the people of your great country on this unfortunate turn of events,” President Lungu said in the statement.
“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and my best wishes for your continued personal good health and the prosperity of the People’s Republic of China.”
And the Head of State expressed confidence that Zambian nationals living in China were receiving the necessary attention and support from the Chinese government in their attempt to control the viral epidemic.
“It is for this reason and owing to our excellent bilateral ties that I wish to express confidence that Zambian nationals living in China are receiving the necessary support and attention during this period,” said President Lungu.
About Stuart Lisulo
Stuart Lisulo is an experienced journalist with a focus on business news.
Email: stuart [at] diggers [dot] news
