ZRA seizes base metals from Chinese man at Ndola airport

The Zambia Revenue Authority has seized suspected base metals with traces of Gold, palladium, nickel, manganese and precious stones weighing about 1.5 kilograms in Ndola.

Zambia Revenue Authority Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda disclosed at a media briefing in Ndola, Wednesday, that the Chinese man whom he did not name was arrested when he was about to board a flight at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport on Sunday.

He said security wings at the airport identified suspicious objects upon scanning the passenger’s luggage.

“The Zambia Revenue Authority has seized suspected base metals with traces of gold, palladium, nickel, manganese and precious stones weighing about 1.5 kilogrammes at Simon Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola. The consignment was intercepted when ZRA customs officers, working with other security wings at the airport, identified suspicious objects upon scanning the luggage of the passenger,” Sikalinda said.

“This prompted the officers to conduct a physical search in accordance with the law. It was discovered that there was a consignment concealed in the suitcase as medicine, tea-bags and a comb. The officers further requested for customs declaration documents from the passenger but the accused failed to produce any mineral export permits thereby contravening section 48 of the Customs and Excise Act of the laws of Zambia.”

He said the seized minerals are worth over K150, 000, with the exception of the precious stones which are yet to be valued.

“Investigations have revealed that the arrested individual is the mastermind of this particular syndicate as it was further discovered that he also had some other precious stones in his custody. The authority further implores the public to ensure that they follow the right channels and procedures for all exports of minerals and precious stones. We want to make it crystal clear that ZRA will not tolerate any form of smuggling or tax evasion by any individual or company,” said Sikalinda.

The suspect is detained in police custody.