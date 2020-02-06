ZRA seizes base metals from Chinese man at Ndola airport

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
ZRA seizes base metals from Chinese man at Ndola airportBy Daniel Chansa on 6 Feb 2020
The Zambia Revenue Authority has seized suspected base metals with traces of Gold, palladium, nickel, manganese and precious stones weighing about 1.5 kilograms in Ndola.
Zambia Revenue Authority Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda disclosed at a media briefing in Ndola, Wednesday, that the Chinese man whom he did not name was arrested when he was about to board a flight at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport on Sunday.
He said security wings at the airport identified suspicious objects upon scanning the passenger’s luggage.
“The Zambia Revenue Authority has seized suspected base metals with traces of gold, palladium, nickel, manganese and precious stones weighing about 1.5 kilogrammes at Simon Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola. The consignment was intercepted when ZRA customs officers, working with other security wings at the airport, identified suspicious objects upon scanning the luggage of the passenger,” Sikalinda said.
“This prompted the officers to conduct a physical search in accordance with the law. It was discovered that there was a consignment concealed in the suitcase as medicine, tea-bags and a comb. The officers further requested for customs declaration documents from the passenger but the accused failed to produce any mineral export permits thereby contravening section 48 of the Customs and Excise Act of the laws of Zambia.”
He said the seized minerals are worth over K150, 000, with the exception of the precious stones which are yet to be valued.
“Investigations have revealed that the arrested individual is the mastermind of this particular syndicate as it was further discovered that he also had some other precious stones in his custody. The authority further implores the public to ensure that they follow the right channels and procedures for all exports of minerals and precious stones. We want to make it crystal clear that ZRA will not tolerate any form of smuggling or tax evasion by any individual or company,” said Sikalinda.
The suspect is detained in police custody.Related Items
-
Trending
- Fake pastors inciting riots - Lungu (6,747 views)
- Magistrate acquits Lusaka man accused of defaming Lungu (2,571 views)
- We don't pry into people's phones but there's lawful interception - ZICTA (2,517 views)
- ECZ destined to deliver another disputed election in 2021 (1,601 view)
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats (1,129 view)
- Reduced imports a sign of subdued business climate, says economist
- ECZ’s stance not to fund political party monitors for Dubai ballot printing must apply to all – SACCORD
- ECZ has powers to punish perpetrators of electoral violence, says ConCourt
- ZRA seizes base metals from Chinese man at Ndola airport
- U.S.A’s PEPFAR aid won’t last indefinitely, cautions Harrington
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu?1 Feb 2020
- 7 Sep 2019
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
Reduced imports a sign of subdued business climate, says economist6 Feb 2020
-
ECZ’s stance not to fund political party monitors for Dubai ballot printing must apply to all – SACCORD6 Feb 2020
-
ECZ has powers to punish perpetrators of electoral violence, says ConCourt6 Feb 2020
-
ZRA seizes base metals from Chinese man at Ndola airport6 Feb 2020
-
U.S.A’s PEPFAR aid won’t last indefinitely, cautions Harrington6 Feb 2020
-
Prof Nalubamba was improperly installed as chief, insist family members6 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article