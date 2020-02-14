Kabwe Nursing School under gas attack

- Local
Kabwe Nursing School under gas attackBy Joseph Mwenya in Kabwe on 14 Feb 2020
A FEMALE hostel at Kabwe Nursing School has been gassed by unknown people, Central Province Police Commissioner, Chola Katanga has disclosed.
The incident happed in the early hours of Thursday.
Katanga said the purpose of the gassing was yet to be established as so far all the reports received had shown no accompanying acts of criminality.
In an interview, Thursday, Katanga said police started receiving reports of alleged gassing incidences early this week.
He said in Kabwe so far, police have received four reports of gassing incidences but no arrests had been made.
“We used to read about these incidences regarding reports of alleged gassing happening elsewhere but unfortunately, they have spread to our province. We started receiving these reports over the weekend. In Kapiri Mposhi turn off, 3 incidences were recorded and the people affected were attended to by medical personnel and discharged. In Kabwe, we have received reports from a household in Luangwa Township, one in Chililalila compound and between yesterday and today, a female hostel at Kabwe Nursing School and another female Boarding house at Masiye. We have not made any arrests so far but investigations are underway,” said Katanga.
And Katanga said so far from all the reports, apart from the gassing complaints, no other crimes have been committed.
He assured that police had intensified security operations and appealed to the public not to take the law into their own hands.
"We are yet to establish the motive behind the gassing reports because so far all reports received show that nothing was stolen or family members attacked in the process. However, this may be [meat] to instil fear in members of the public. There is no need to panic because as police we have intensified our foot and motorised patrols. The public should also help us with any information that may help us with these cases. I am also warning the public not to take the law into their own hands," he said.
