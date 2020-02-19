Lungu extols cordial Zambia-Russia relations

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the high level visits between Zambia and the Russian Federation, such as the visit to Zambia by Russia’s Federation Council Chairperson, Valentina Matviyenko, is a demonstration of the warm relations that exist between the two countries.

Speaking during a courtesy call paid to him at State House by Matviyenko, Tuesday, President Lungu welcomed her visit and held talks, which were on mutual interest to strengthen Zambia-Russia economic cooperation.

The courtesy call was a follow-up to the Head of State’s meeting of his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018.

“During the meeting, the President said the high-level visits between Zambia and the Russian Federation, such as the visit to Zambia by Mrs Matviyenko is a demonstration of the warm relations that exist between the two countries. The President said the visit was a build-up from bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, which were held on the margins of the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, in July, 2018, when the two leaders committed to scaling-up diplomatic ties between Zambia and Russia in order to strengthen economic cooperation,” read a statement released by State House, Tuesday.

“And Mrs Matviyenko, who paid a courtesy call on the President, underscored the need for enhanced cooperation in various sectors between the two countries. Mrs Matviyenko noted that the two countries have potential to boost trade and cooperation in health, heavy duty industry, agriculture and defence and security sectors.”

Matviyenko is in Zambia on a reciprocal visit, following Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini’s visit to Moscow in April, 2018.

She was accompanied by senators from the Federation Council and other Russian government officials.