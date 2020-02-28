Govt hasn’t failed to manage public universities, claims Mushimba

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Govt hasn’t failed to manage public universities, claims MushimbaBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 28 Feb 2020
HIGHER Education Minister Dr Brian Mushimba says institutions of higher learning should grow their own revenue streams through their assets.
Speaking in Parliament, Thursday, leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu said government had failed to manage public learning institutions and asked Dr Mushimba if the downing of tools by UNZA lecturers would not impact the quality of staff.
But in his response, Dr Mushimba said public leaning institutions should weigh between their expenses and the revenues that they get, urging them to grow their incomes.
He insisted that government had not failed to support higher learning institutions.
“The government has not failed to support our universities. Our universities have been receiving funding from government from time immemorial. Our government has also continued to encourage the universities to grow their revenue streams. Many of them have a lot of assets that could be turned into good revenues for themselves. Our government has also been encouraging the universities to look through their balance sheet to see their operation expenses, the allowances, their salaries and all other emoluments versus the revenues that come in,” Dr Mushimba said.
“The challenge some of the institutions of higher learning face, Mr Speaker, is the failure to balance the two sides. One side of the revenues that they get, including funding government gives them; the other side is their expenses, which government doesn’t control because government doesn’t employ on their behalf. Government doesn’t sign any contract on their behalf, government doesn’t participate in their negotiations in terms of salaries, allowances and many other things. That failure to balance the two sides is what we have seen as a challenge and we are helping them to walk through this journey.”
And Dr Mushimba said vocational institutions were not impacted by the lecturers’ strike because government obtained lecturers from other universities.
“Not too long ago, government sat with them and created a three-year strategic plan to help them get rid of all the additional debts that they had accumulated. To-date, government has been paying on that three-year plan; we are in year number three. So, the notion that government is not supporting the higher learning institutions is not true. But to answer the question on whether our vocational institutions are impacted; we are getting the lecturers from our universities; we get from other universities; we get from the region and we, currently, have all the required lecturers teaching in our vocational institutions,” he replied.
Meanwhile, Dr Mushimba said his Ministry had spent over K90 million on supporting students on bursaries.
“The Ministry of Higher Education has been providing bursaries in various skill areas to students that have been applying at our vocational institutions. Through the provision of these bursaries, the Ministry has been able to promote the participation of learners from rural areas as well as those from underprivileged backgrounds and promoted inclusive skills acquisition by youths lacking financial capacity. The fund has spent over K90 million on these bursaries. Last year alone, 6,140 applicants were awarded bursaries. In fact, 100 per cent of all the applicants to our vocational institutions were awarded bursaries using this fund,” said Dr Mushimba.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Govt hasn’t failed to manage public universities, claims Mushimba - 28 Feb 2020
- Kambwili condemns Dora for justifying extrajudicial killings - 28 Feb 2020
- Funds for projects were diverted to disasters, Wina tells Parley - 27 Feb 2020
- Our salaries have been gassed, laments UNZA workers as they down tools - 27 Feb 2020
- Govt has a liquidation plan for Diplomats’ salary arrears – Dora - 27 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- If Lungu doesn’t know, then he’s not in control (18,232 views)
- Gassing a ploy to keep me from 2021 ballot - HH (7,040 views)
- We’ve arrested 2 gassing masterminds, claims Kampyongo (6,150 views)
- DEC seizes Bugatti on suspicion of money laundering (5,053 views)
- Witnesses turn against accused in Sunday Nkonde's theft (2,795 views)
- Chongwe’s advice on Bill 10 too late – Mundubile
- High Court refuses to restrain Dangote from quarrying on Masaiti farmland
- Kariba over-generating power from little water, says Nkhuwa
- ECZ was satisfied with my G12 results, insists Lundazi MP
- Diggers, EIA oppose Lubinda’s application for interim injunction
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Chongwe’s advice on Bill 10 too late – Mundubile
- High Court refuses to restrain Dangote from quarrying on Masaiti farmland
- Kariba over-generating power from little water, says Nkhuwa
- ECZ was satisfied with my G12 results, insists Lundazi MP
- Diggers, EIA oppose Lubinda’s application for interim injunction
- Govt hasn’t failed to manage public universities, claims Mushimba
- Bowman’s continued attacks on HH exposing his abnormality – Mucheleka
- Bill 10 is opposition’s best chance of forming govt in 2021 – Tutwa
- Zamtel cleans balance sheet through K390m debt to equity swap with Infratel
- Kambwili condemns Dora for justifying extrajudicial killings
- Gassing a PF scheme to destabilize UPND – Sacika
- UNZA students protest lecturers’ go slow
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article