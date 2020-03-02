Police nab ‘Spax’ for murder

- Local
Police nab ‘Spax’ for murderBy Diggers Reporter on 2 Mar 2020
Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned Baba Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Spax of Chingola on the Copperbelt for one count of Murder.
According to police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Monday, the murder occurred in Chingola on the Copperbelt contrary to section 200 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
“The suspect has further been warned and cautioned for one count of Unauthorized use of Uniforms contrary to section 6 (i)(a) of the National Security Act Cap 111 of the Laws of Zambia.
He was apprehended on 26th February, 2020 and he remains detained in police custody. Investigations have continued,” stated Katongo.
Asked to name the person whom Spax allegedly murdered, Katongo said; “More information will be availed later. As indicated investigations are not concluded yet.”
