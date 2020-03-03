Govt should consult stakeholders before diverting university grants, says ZCTU

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Govt should consult stakeholders before diverting university grants, says ZCTUBy Ulande Nkomesha on 3 Mar 2020
GOVERNMENT must consult stakeholders before diverting any funds meant for universities and councils because employees are the worst affected, says the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).
Last month, Vice-President Inonge Wina told Parliament that funds meant to fund public universities had been diverted to cater for emergencies triggered by flash floods affecting certain parts of the country.
Her announcement came amidst heightened concerns surrounding government’s continued delay to settle university lecturers’ January and February salaries.
In an interview, ZCTU secretary general Cosmas Mukuka, however, said there was need to apply greater fiscal discipline in the management of the country’s public resources.
He also stressed the importance of continuous consultation with the affected parties to ensure that stakeholders were not inconvenienced.
“What is needed is discipline in the way we are managing our affairs. What is very clear is that personal emoluments are budgeted, and if personal emoluments are budgeted for, if there are other shocks, which come our way, we should bring stakeholders on board and find a solution on how we can manage certain shocks, which are coming. I think we cannot lack solutions as Zambia; we can still find solutions to these problems, but the stakeholder involvement has been very low. Even when we are saying, ‘let us put our heads together,’ it should be all stakeholders. Let the consultation process be encouraged in most cases,” Mukuka advised.
“We have the Economics Association, the Chamber of Mines, the trade unions, the Church also can still find a solution. As it was reported that some resources were diverted to certain situations, in my view, if the Church and other civil society groupings were given a task even to open an ‘SOS’ account, we would have managed even soliciting funds from that. Let us open up and make a permanent committee of the people who should be looking at mobilization of resources so that if there is another occurrence of the same, we should not go and touch sensitive money of the Treasury that is meant to fund universities and councils to direct it to such situations.”
Meanwhile, the trade unionist cautioned that the continued rise in Zambia’s annual rate of inflation would negatively affect the survival of workers as the value of incomes would diminish.
The annual rate of inflation increased to 13.9 per cent last month from 12.5 per cent in January.
“It has a major impact because what we will be doing now is that the salaries will be eroded; the salaries from the workers, even if there is collective bargaining, as long as the inflation is still not being corrected, it will erode the salary and the value of the kwacha, which can still be a very bad impact on the survival of the workers. Some of these shocks need to be corrected because it cannot solve a problem when we increase salaries, you will find that it is eroded by the inflation so that also affects the situation. More money will be chasing few goods. So, it is the question of solving the inflation rate so that workers can benefit so that salaries are not eroded,” said Mukuka.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- It’s foolish to pretend all is well in Zambia – VJ - 3 Mar 2020
- Govt should consult stakeholders before diverting university grants, says ZCTU - 3 Mar 2020
- No one else can win 2021 apart from Lungu – Lusambo - 3 Mar 2020
- Kwacha fall major blow to economy – Kanyama - 2 Mar 2020
- Rising govt debt will increase poverty levels, warns CSPR - 2 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Police nab 'Spax' for murder (8,083 views)
- Law is clear, Lungu doesn’t qualify for 2021 - Sangwa (7,061 views)
- ZRA unearths smuggling scam but remains mute (6,361 views)
- Disputing accurate information should be a crime, just like spreading falsehood (4,894 views)
- Atlas Mara banker in court for theft of £54,000 and $38,000 (4,395 views)
- I will invest the money, says betPawa K302,970.70 winner
- Sangwa a dull lawyer, Lungu qualifies and he’ll be on 2021 ballot – Mwila
- It’s foolish to pretend all is well in Zambia – VJ
- Govt should consult stakeholders before diverting university grants, says ZCTU
- ACC being used to launder public office bearers – Kambwili
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- I will invest the money, says betPawa K302,970.70 winner
- Sangwa a dull lawyer, Lungu qualifies and he’ll be on 2021 ballot – Mwila
- It’s foolish to pretend all is well in Zambia – VJ
- Govt should consult stakeholders before diverting university grants, says ZCTU
- ACC being used to launder public office bearers – Kambwili
- No one else can win 2021 apart from Lungu – Lusambo
- State gets busted for lying about Lubinda’s whereabouts in assault case
- Bill 10 will be presented soon – Lubinda
- PF revokes Kang’ombe’s appointment as C/Belt vice-chair
- Former UNZA student sues Uni Council seeking damages for lost employment opportunities
- Ndola woman gets death sentence for killing mother
- Coronavirus is knocking, how prepared is our govt
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article