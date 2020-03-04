US sends Chargé d’Affaires following downgraded ties

THE United States Embassy has announced the arrival of Chargé d’Affaires David J Young, more than two months after the departure of Ambassador Daniel Foote.

In a statement, Tuesday, the embassy stated that Young had previously served as Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission from 2013-2016 in Zambia.

“The United States Embassy in Lusaka is pleased to announce the arrival of David J Young as Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Mr. Young returns to Zambia, where he served as Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission from 2013-2016. From 2019-2020 he served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Pretoria, South Africa, and from 2016-2019 as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria. A Foreign Service Officer for 30 years, Mr. Young has also served as Deputy Director of the Office of the U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan; Executive Assistant to the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights; a Pearson Fellow in the House of Representatives; Public Affairs Officer at Embassy Guatemala; and Director of the Office of International Religious Freedom,” read the statement.

“Mr. Young graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He studied ecumenical studies at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. He received a Master of Divinity degree in social ethics and a Master of Arts in international relations from Boston University.

Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, he and his wife Diane Weisz Young have two children, Paul and Sarah.”