US sends Chargé d’Affaires following downgraded ties

By on 4 Mar 2020

THE United States Embassy has announced the arrival of Chargé d’Affaires David J Young, more than two months after the departure of Ambassador Daniel Foote.

In a statement, Tuesday, the embassy stated that Young had previously served as Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission from 2013-2016 in Zambia.

“The United States Embassy in Lusaka is pleased to announce the arrival of David J Young as Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Mr. Young returns to Zambia, where he served as Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission from 2013-2016. From 2019-2020 he served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Pretoria, South Africa, and from 2016-2019 as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria. A Foreign Service Officer for 30 years, Mr. Young has also served as Deputy Director of the Office of the U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan; Executive Assistant to the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights; a Pearson Fellow in the House of Representatives; Public Affairs Officer at Embassy Guatemala; and Director of the Office of International Religious Freedom,” read the statement.

“Mr. Young graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He studied ecumenical studies at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. He received a Master of Divinity degree in social ethics and a Master of Arts in international relations from Boston University.
Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, he and his wife Diane Weisz Young have two children, Paul and Sarah.”




Sad patriot
We have now been downgraded to a minor country. This is what you get for having careless and irresponsible leaders. One wonders why they even want to hold onto power. Shameless adults!

5 hours ago

