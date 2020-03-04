- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
US sends Chargé d’Affaires following downgraded tiesBy Ulande Nkomesha on 4 Mar 2020
THE United States Embassy has announced the arrival of Chargé d’Affaires David J Young, more than two months after the departure of Ambassador Daniel Foote.
In a statement, Tuesday, the embassy stated that Young had previously served as Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission from 2013-2016 in Zambia.
“The United States Embassy in Lusaka is pleased to announce the arrival of David J Young as Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Mr. Young returns to Zambia, where he served as Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission from 2013-2016. From 2019-2020 he served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Pretoria, South Africa, and from 2016-2019 as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria. A Foreign Service Officer for 30 years, Mr. Young has also served as Deputy Director of the Office of the U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan; Executive Assistant to the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights; a Pearson Fellow in the House of Representatives; Public Affairs Officer at Embassy Guatemala; and Director of the Office of International Religious Freedom,” read the statement.
“Mr. Young graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He studied ecumenical studies at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. He received a Master of Divinity degree in social ethics and a Master of Arts in international relations from Boston University.
Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, he and his wife Diane Weisz Young have two children, Paul and Sarah.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- US sends Chargé d’Affaires following downgraded ties - 4 Mar 2020
- It’s foolish to pretend all is well in Zambia – VJ - 3 Mar 2020
- Govt should consult stakeholders before diverting university grants, says ZCTU - 3 Mar 2020
- No one else can win 2021 apart from Lungu – Lusambo - 3 Mar 2020
- Kwacha fall major blow to economy – Kanyama - 2 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Law is clear, Lungu doesn’t qualify for 2021 - Sangwa (8,844 views)
- Police nab 'Spax' for murder (8,235 views)
- It's foolish to pretend all is well in Zambia - VJ (6,013 views)
- Atlas Mara banker in court for theft of £54,000 and $38,000 (4,844 views)
- Kwacha fall major blow to economy – Kanyama (4,361 views)
- Lungu doesn’t qualify, don’t be lazy to read, Sangwa tells PF
- Ex-diplomat sues State over gratuity
- I don’t regret anything I did while in govt – Kasolo
- PF will be thrown in disarray if they don’t find a qualified candidate by 2021 – Changala
- My remarks about being ready to be HH’s vice were taken out of context – CK
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Lungu doesn’t qualify, don’t be lazy to read, Sangwa tells PF
- Ex-diplomat sues State over gratuity
- I don’t regret anything I did while in govt – Kasolo
- PF will be thrown in disarray if they don’t find a qualified candidate by 2021 – Changala
- My remarks about being ready to be HH’s vice were taken out of context – CK
- Govt hasn’t yet released 2019 CDF, complains Chishala
- $60m conference facility has no strings attached, it is a gift from China – Mwale
- Don’t talk about HH, he’s not involved in your failures, Mwaliteta tells PF
- US sends Chargé d’Affaires following downgraded ties
- SACCORD urges Lungu to address rising violence in parliament speech
- Chawama cop testifies against ‘gassing rioters’
- There’s an agenda to block strong opposition from contesting 2021 elections, says FODEP
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
We have now been downgraded to a minor country. This is what you get for having careless and irresponsible leaders. One wonders why they even want to hold onto power. Shameless adults!