Lungu should address us on regular basis away from Parley, insists Andyford

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Lungu should address us on regular basis away from Parley, insists AndyfordBy Ulande Nkomesha on 5 Mar 2020
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu should desist from addressing the nation only at mandatory and academic platforms because it shows lack of responsibility, says People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda.
President Edgar Lungu is this Friday expected to address the nation through Parliament on National Values and Principles.
In an interview, Banda, however, said President Lungu’s failure to address the nation during extremely difficult challenges, but only relying on mandatory platforms to communicate to Zambians, was an indication that he lacked seriousness and responsibility as Head of State.
“The point is that, as a country, we have seen a lot of challenges; we don’t seem to see the President addressing the issue of gassing in the national address because this issue should have been addressed earlier. We believe that the failure of the President to address the issue is a failure to take responsibility for what is going on in this country. The mandatory address cannot be used as a platform of the President to address a lot of challenges that the country is facing,” Banda argued.
He said President Lungu should address the nation on a regular basis.
“The President must time and again address the nation on a number of issues, the issue of lawlessness, gassing, mob injustice that has killed over 50 people; we talk about the economy, which is on its bended knees right now; we talk about the debt, which keeps on increasing and a lot of challenges. We hope that, for once, the President should change the tone. The President should not think that when going to Parliament, that is when he is going to address the nation on the issues that are facing this country. The President must take responsibility time and again to address the nation as a way of demonstrating leadership at the right time when things are happening,” Banda said.
“He should also explain to the nation why he is quiet on the many challenges the country is facing. In our country, where 50 people have died over lawlessness and insecurity in the country, we have not seen the President say anything. If the President is quiet, how should we feel safe? For me, the biggest part of the speech should be why he has been quiet on a number of challenges that the country has been facing and what assurances is he going to give so that going forward, he is going to act on things as they come.”
He said this year’s address should not be taken seriously as it is likely to be a mere academic exercise.
“That platform, which is mandatory by law, I cannot take him seriously; it is just an academic issue and he will be forced to say what he needs to talk about. He should address things as they happen. This address on National Values is an academic address; we believe that it was actually unnecessary for this address to be introduced. This address is like the same Christian nation, which is academic. Right now, as we speak, people are writing a speech for him, meaning that it is not coming out from his heart, it is coming out from what people have written for him,” argued Banda.
“We know that all this gassing is going to come out from the speech; for us, we are not going to take it seriously because it is just mandatory; it is law. So, how [are] we expected to take him seriously when he is being forced by law? For us, we are not going to take whatever he is going to say seriously. For us to take him seriously, he should address the nation when things are happening; when people expect him to address the nation.”
President Lungu has so far held only three press conferences since being elected twice in 2015 and 2016, the latest briefing being on November 8, last year, at State House.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- ConCourt didn’t declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ - 5 Mar 2020
- Lungu should address us on regular basis away from Parley, insists Andyford - 5 Mar 2020
- AfDB injects $1.5m in Zambia’s renewable energy sector - 5 Mar 2020
- ACC nabs Kafue businessman for bribing cop - 5 Mar 2020
- US sends Chargé d’Affaires following downgraded ties - 4 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Lungu doesn't qualify, don't be lazy to read, Sangwa tells PF (11,028 views)
- It's foolish to pretend all is well in Zambia - VJ (5,796 views)
- My remarks about being ready to be HH's vice were taken out of context - CK (5,714 views)
- Police nab 'Spax' for murder (3,742 views)
- US sends Chargé d’Affaires following downgraded ties (3,260 views)
- ConCourt didn’t declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ
- Lungu should address us on regular basis away from Parley, insists Andyford
- Lubinda’s statement of claim isn’t defective, rules High Court
- Mwiimbu expects withdrawal of Bill 10 from parliament
- No money went missing under Social Cash Transfer scheme, claims minister
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- ConCourt didn’t declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ
- Lungu should address us on regular basis away from Parley, insists Andyford
- Lubinda’s statement of claim isn’t defective, rules High Court
- Mwiimbu expects withdrawal of Bill 10 from parliament
- No money went missing under Social Cash Transfer scheme, claims minister
- AfDB injects $1.5m in Zambia’s renewable energy sector
- Zambia’s 2021 election: how ECZ can prevent a disputed outcome
- UPND ponders Matibini impeachment
- You should be the last person to complain about deteriorating decorum of the House, Speaker tells Mweetwa
- Police nab 566 for gassing, rioting
- Women are suffering because men are broke – Zambezi MP
- I burnt the baby because he soiled himself, maid tells court
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article