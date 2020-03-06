Banker pleads not guilty to negligently dealing with poisonous substances

A LUSAKA banker and three others have pleaded not guilty to one count of dealing with poisonous substances in a negligent manner.

The accused are charged with dealing with poisonous substances in negligent manner, contrary to section 239 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The accused, Josen Mukwakwa 27, a banker, Emmanuel Mwansa, poultry manager and Esnere Jere, 32, a maid, who appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale all pleaded not guilty to the charge and remain remanded in custody.

Particulars of the offence are that Mukwakwa with two others, on February 23, 2020, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together knowingly or negligently, did omit to take care of aluminium sulphate, a poisonous substance, which was in their possession as is sufficient to guard against probable danger to human life from such a poisonous substance.

The matter has since been adjourned to March 18, 2020, for mention and April 1, 2020, for commencement of trial.

And in another matter, a teacher of Lusaka’s Garden House area also pleaded not guilty to one count of impersonating a police officer, Wednesday.

Mike Delezani, 27, is charged with impersonating public officers, contrary to section 102 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Delezani, on July 12, 2019 in Lusaka, did falsely present himself to Abednigo Siabuyi as a person employed in the public service, namely the Zambia Police Service as a police officer.

Appearing before Magistrate Alice Walusiku, Delezani disclosed the he was an untrained teacher as he took plea.

After application, the accused had since been granted K20,000 bail in his own cognizance with two working sureties in the same sum.

The matter has since been adjourned to March 23, 2020, for commencement of trial.