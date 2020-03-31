Govt’s plan to fight COVID-19 well thought out, assures Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says his government’s plan to fight COVID-19 is not based on trial-and-error, but on a well-thought-out Disease Outbreak Preparedness and Contingency Planning.

In a Facebook post, Monday, President Lungu said he would ensure that the plan was implemented effectively.

“My Government’s vigorous fight against COVID-19 is not based on trial-and-error, but on a well-thought-out Disease Outbreak Preparedness and Contingency Planning, consistent with global best practices in public health. In view of this, my Government crafted and is currently implementing the COVID-19 Contingency and Response Plan, which shall achieve the following: i. Strengthened surveillance and creating a more effective response system (including infrastructure with isolation rooms, sufficient oxygen supply, etc.). ii. Efficient and networked laboratories. iii. Deeper inter-sectoral collaborations. iv. Strengthened Zambian public health system. v. Secure adequate public health funding. In this regard, my Government has already set aside a budget of ZMW 659 Million under DMMU; and ZMW 57 Million under the Epidemic Preparedness Fund under Ministry of Health,” President Lungu stated.

“Further, as recently announced, the International Monetary Fund is making available a total of USD 50 Billion to affected countries through the Rapid Disbursing Emergency Facility, while the World Bank has approved support of up to USD 14 Billion to affected countries under a fast-track COVID-19 Facility.

As President, I will ensure that this Plan is effectively implemented and yields desired results, among them: containing the spread of COVID-19, safeguarding Zambian lives, and restoring accelerated socio-economic development.”

He asked citizens to adhere to the guidelines which he recently announced on how to prevent contracting the virus.

“I am urging you all to support the above Plan by doing the right thing, which is: to strictly adhere to COVID-19 measures which I recently announced and the guidelines given by Ministry of Health. Together, we shall defeat COVID-19. In the words of that great son of Africa, Nelson Mandela: ‘It always seems impossible until it is done’. God bless you all. And, God bless Zambia.”